Akufo-Addo signs Presidential Compact on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

General News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: 3news

President Akufo-Addo has signed a landmark Presidential Compact on Water and Sanitation, pledging approximately US$1.7 billion annually until 2030 to improve WASH services across Ghana.



The Compact, the third of its kind in Africa, aims to ensure access to clean water and sanitation for schools, healthcare facilities, and remote communities.



It includes the creation of a National Sanitation Authority to combat open defecation and integrates climate-resilient infrastructure into Ghana’s national strategy.



Supported by international partners like the Netherlands, the UK, UNICEF, and IRC WASH, this initiative sets a precedent for global WASH efforts.