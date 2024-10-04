You are here: HomeNews2024 10 04Article 1989596

Source: 3news

Akufo-Addo stopped caring a long time ago – Franklin Cudjoe says as he asks Organised Labour to proceed with strike

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has urged organized labor to proceed with their planned strike on October 10, despite President Akufo-Addo’s request to postpone it.

Speaking on 3FM, Cudjoe expressed doubts about the president's commitment to resolving labor concerns, suggesting it would be "extremely unwise" to back down.

He also emphasized the need for immediate action to tackle illegal mining (galamsey), recommending a one-month moratorium on mining activities in protected areas like forests and reserves to address the environmental destruction caused.

Cudjoe argued that this step is more effective than demonstrations.

