Akufo-Addo swaps Upper East and Upper West Regional Ministers

Politics of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the swapping of the Upper East and Upper West regional ministers.



In a statement released by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, Hon. Stephen Yakubu, the current Upper East Regional Minister, will now serve as the Upper West Regional Minister.



Similarly, Hafiz Bin Salih, the current Upper West Regional Minister, will assume the role of Upper East Regional Minister with immediate effect.



The decision to swap the regional ministers is part of President Akufo-Addo's ongoing efforts to ensure effective governance across the country.



The President has charged the newly appointed ministers to work diligently to promote the welfare and development of the people in their respective regions.



“These changes are part of President Akufo-Addo’s ongoing efforts to ensure effective governance across the country, and has tasked the Ministers to work tirelessly to promote the welfare and development of the people of Upper West and Upper East regions,” the statement said.



The President's decision reflects his commitment to ensuring that the right individuals are in place to drive development and progress in all parts of Ghana.



Read the full statement below:





