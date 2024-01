Akufo-Addo swears in 3 new Supreme Court judges

General News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reportedly sworn into office the three justices of the Supreme Court of Ghana, which he nominated in November 2023.



The new Supreme Court justices are Justice Anthony Kwofie, Justice Yaw Asare Darko and Justice Adjei-Frimpong, all former justices of the Court of Appeal.



The three judges would be filling vacancies created by the mandatory retirement of three former justices of the Supreme Court including former Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Justice Nene Abayateye Ofoe Amegatcher and Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse.



Pictures of the swearing-in, which was done on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the seat of government, Jubilee House, showed the new justices of the apex court of the land taking their oath of office.



The pictures, which were shared by The Law Platform on X, showed the new Supreme Court justices signing their oath of office.



This brings to a total of 18 appointments to the Supreme Court of Ghana by President Akufo-Addo.



SWEARING IN OF THREE (3) NEW JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT



⚖️Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie

⚖️Justice Yaw Darko Asare

⚖️Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong



They replace Justices, Anin Yeboah, Dotse and Amegatcher who retired last year. pic.twitter.com/osYGNOIskp — The Law Platform (@DeLaw_Platform) January 4, 2024

