Akufo-Addo ties Dampare’s hands with “Illegal” deputy IGP

Politics of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The appointment of COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as Deputy IGP in charge of Operations by President Nana Akufo-Addo has sparked controversy.



Critics, including MP Peter Lanchene Toobu, argue the position is non-existent within the legal framework of the Ghana Police administration, thus making the appointment illegal.



Toobu emphasized that C.I. 76 provides for only one Deputy IGP, making Yohuno’s new role unsupported by law.



This appointment is viewed by some as a move to sideline current IGP George Akuffo-Dampare and gain political advantage ahead of the 2024 elections.