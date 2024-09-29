You are here: HomeNews2024 09 29Article 1987307

Akufo-Addo to cut sod for pharmaceutical plant in Akosombo October 1

MiKO Pharma Gh., Ltd. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new manufacturing plant in the Akosombo-Akwamu Traditional Area on October 1, 2024.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will officiate the event, marking a significant investment in healthcare and economic development.

The facility aims to produce essential medications and create over 1,000 local jobs while adhering to sustainability practices.

With plans to export products globally, MiKO Pharma supports the Ghanaian government's goal to increase local drug production, reinforcing the vision of producing "drugs by Africans, for Africans."

