Akufo-Addo to launch 'Ghana Smart Schools Project' to boost e-learning

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to inaugurate the 'Ghana Smart Schools Project' on Monday, March 25th, 2024, in Accra, as part of the government's initiatives to advance e-learning and digitalization.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, signed by spokesperson Kwasi Kwarteng, the project aims to strengthen senior high school education by providing teaching and learning management systems, digital learning content, and electronic devices to all senior high and TVET schools across the country.



The initiative aligns with the Ministry of Education's agenda for digitalizing pre-tertiary education and supports the government's vision of utilizing technological innovations to equip Ghanaian students for the challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution.



The Ghana Smart Schools Project represents a commitment to the Education for Sustainable Development Agenda, recognized as a vital catalyst for rapid socio-economic progress.



See the full statement from the Ministry of Education below:



