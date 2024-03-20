Akufo-Addo to launch One Student, One Laptop initiative for SHS on March 25

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to launch the One Student, One Laptop initiative for Senior High School (SHS) students on Monday, March 25, 2024.



The initiative's primary goal is to boost computer literacy and technological competency among young Ghanaian students by providing each SHS student with a government-provided laptop, pre-loaded with educational resources.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, the initiative is part of the government's efforts to promote e-learning and digitalization in education, aligning with its broader strategy to prepare Ghanaian students for the digital age and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



The One Student, One Laptop initiative seeks to strengthen SHS education by offering Teaching and Learning Management Systems, Digital Learning Content, and Education Devices to all SHS and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools nationwide.



Last year, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia affirmed the government's commitment to supplying laptops to every SHS student.



This initiative's realization underscores the government's unwavering dedication to secondary education, particularly after the implementation of free education at that level since 2017.



The laptops provided through this initiative will come preloaded with educational software, including textbooks, and are engineered to be accessible offline, ensuring students can utilize them anywhere in the country, even without internet connectivity.



Following the President's launch event on Monday, March 25, the distribution of laptops to SHS students will commence immediately, marking a significant step forward in advancing digital education accessibility and quality in Ghana.