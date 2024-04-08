Akufo-Addo to launch Performance Tracker on April 10

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Government is set to launch the Performance Tracker on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in infrastructure project implementation.



This platform is designed to address persistent concerns regarding the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, particularly regarding the use of artist’s impressions to depict final outcomes.



The Performance Tracker will serve as a dependable mechanism for showcasing the progress and impact of infrastructure projects, fostering trust and confidence among citizens.



The event is scheduled to take place at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expected to launch the initiative.