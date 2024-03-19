Akufo-Addo urges AU Members to uphold constitutional principles and term limits

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised African Union (AU) member states to prioritize the preservation of their national constitutions and adhere to presidential term limits as crucial elements for fostering political stability and democratic governance.



Speaking at the Second AU Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of Government (UCGs) in Accra, President Akufo-Addo cautioned against the manipulation of democratic processes, including tampering with electoral laws and constitutional provisions, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic norms and principles.



Expressing concern over some member states' disregard for the Accra Declaration, which aims to combat unconstitutional changes of government, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the challenges posed by the resurgence of such changes, terrorism, violent extremism, and transnational organized crime across the continent.



The forum, themed "Robust Response, Deepening Democracy, Sustainable Security," aims to build upon the efforts initiated in the previous edition held in March 2022 and the Malabo Declaration on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa.



Stakeholders will deliberate on consolidating democratic governance, promoting national ownership of governance processes, and strengthening constitutionalism and the rule of law in Africa, with a focus on implementing the Malabo and Accra Declarations cohesively.



President Akufo-Addo unequivocally condemned any unconstitutional ascent to power, reaffirming the continent's commitment to zero tolerance for coup d'états as outlined in the Accra Declaration.



Highlighting the gravity of the situation, President Akufo-Addo noted the increase in member states suspended from the AU due to unconstitutional changes of government, emphasizing the urgency of safeguarding democracy in Africa.



He underscored the Forum's significance in enhancing prosperity and development by fostering democratic governance and the rule of law, urging participants to engage in meaningful discussions to address the continent's pressing challenges effectively.