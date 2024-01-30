Akufo-Addo urges African leaders to embrace digital interoperability for economic integration

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on fellow African leaders to emulate Ghana's example by introducing digital interoperability to enhance trade and facilitate cash transfers within families and businesses.



He emphasized that such initiatives across African nations would promote economic integration and spur accelerated growth on the continent.



Speaking at the closing session of the second annual high-level Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) series, President Akufo-Addo pledged to mobilize political will to achieve interoperability across member states.



The APD series, organized by the African Prosperity Network (APN), serves as a platform for business, political, and social sector leaders to discuss and make actionable decisions on intra-African trade for economic prosperity.



The event, known as the Kwahu Summit, gathered over 700 African leaders and resulted in the creation of an outcome document called the Compact, set to be presented and adopted at the 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly.



President Akufo-Addo, acknowledging Ghana's role as the host of the AfCFTA Secretariat, stressed the country's commitment to providing an annual platform for collaboration between the private and public sectors.



He highlighted the summit's significant outcomes, including specific projects like a transcontinental railway, the Grand Inga Dam, and a dedicated airline linking Africa with the Caribbean.



The Grand Inga Dam project, estimated at around $100 billion, involves a series of proposed hydroelectric power stations at the Inga Falls in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with a total installed capacity of over 42,000 MW.



President Akufo-Addo assured continued support for the initiative beyond his term as president, expressing confidence in the growing strategic partnership between Ghana and key organizations like AfCFTA, APN, UNDP, and others to advance the integration agenda.