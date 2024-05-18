Akufo-Addo urges journalists to exercise caution with the use of AI

General News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

President Akufo-Addo has advised journalists to approach the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with caution, warning against potential misinformation stemming from its overreliance.



Delivering remarks at the conclusion of the African Media Convention in Accra, President Akufo-Addo underscored the dual nature of AI in journalism, acknowledging its benefits while highlighting associated risks.



While recognizing AI's utility in enhancing newsroom operations through data analysis and content generation, the President stressed the need for human oversight to uphold journalistic integrity.



Acknowledging AI's fallibility, President Akufo-Addo cautioned against its unchecked deployment, which could inadvertently contribute to the proliferation of fake news, eroding public trust in journalism.



His remarks echo global concerns regarding AI's role in disseminating inaccurate information, emphasizing the imperative for a balanced approach where AI supplements rather than supplants human judgment and ethical standards.



President Akufo-Addo urged media professionals to adopt robust verification strategies for AI-generated content and invest in training programs to empower journalists in managing AI tools effectively.



The African Media Convention, themed "Innovations in African Journalism: Opportunities and Challenges," convened journalists, industry leaders, and experts to deliberate on the evolving landscape of journalism and strategies to combat misinformation.



Attendees resonated with President Akufo-Addo's call for responsible AI usage, emphasizing the imperative for journalists to uphold truth and integrity amidst technological advancements.



As the media industry continues to evolve, the President's cautionary message underscores the pivotal role of journalists in preserving the accuracy and reliability of information amidst technological advancements.