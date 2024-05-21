Akufo-Addo urges surveyors to uphold professional standards

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG) to continue promoting professional standards and ethics to ensure sustainable and resilient management of land and natural resources.



Speaking at an international conference of surveyors in Accra, he commended FIG's efforts in advocating good practices, enhancing education, and supporting research to address sector challenges.



Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of inclusive policies and initiatives in land and resource management, stating that collaboration among stakeholders is essential for achieving a sustainable future.



The President highlighted the need to equip the next generation of surveyors with the knowledge and skills required to manage land administration and environmental complexities.



Addressing surveyors from 90 countries at the five-day FIG Working Week 2024 conference, themed "Your world, our world: Resilient environment and sustainable resource management for all," Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of innovation and collaboration in addressing environmental and resource management challenges.



Akufo-Addo called for the adoption of modern digital technologies, such as geographic information and remote sensing systems, to transform land and natural resource management. He noted that these tools would increase data accuracy and decision-making efficiency while maintaining ecological balance.



The President emphasized the need for government and FIG collaboration in leveraging these technologies to address issues like rapid urbanization and environmental degradation.



The President also highlighted ongoing government initiatives to improve land administration through a land administration project aimed at streamlining land registration and resolving disputes. These efforts, he said, are intended to enhance investor confidence in the sector and promote sustainable land management practices.



FIG President Dr. Diane Dumashie reaffirmed the organization's commitment to protecting the planet from land degradation. She emphasized the need for surveyors to tackle current and future challenges related to land and the built environment.



Dr. Anthony Ako Adjei, President of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors (GhIS), expressed that the conference provides an opportunity for members to exchange ideas, learn from each other, and grow together as a strong professional body.