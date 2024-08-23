You are here: HomeNews2024 08 23Article 1972895

Akufo-Addo urges universities to strengthen ties with industry & govt

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaian universities to strengthen their connections with industry and government to align their research and teaching with the nation's development goals.

Speaking on August 22, 2024, after commissioning the Silver Jubilee Building at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale, he emphasized the government's significant investments in education.

He highlighted the success of the No Guarantor Policy, which has improved access to tertiary education, and urged continued collaboration to drive national progress through knowledge and innovation.

