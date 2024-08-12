Akufo-Addo was very deliberate about recruiting me, says Trade Fair CEO

General News of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Dr. Agnes Adu, CEO of Ghana Trade Fair Company Ltd., has revealed that the Trade Fair site was in disarray before her appointment by President Nana Akufo-Addo in July 2017.



She described the site as neglected, with garbage strewn everywhere, reflecting a lack of care.



Dr. Adu shared that President Akufo-Addo was intentional in recruiting professionals, like herself, from abroad to return to Ghana and contribute to the country's development.



She emphasized the challenges of redeveloping the Trade Fair, including navigating government processes, but highlighted the creation of a modern master plan for the site.