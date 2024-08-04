Akufo Addo will painfully hand over to me whether he likes it or not – Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: johnmahama.org

John Dramani Mahama, NDC flag bearer, has declared at a Widana community event that President Akufo-Addo will be forced to hand over power to him.



Mahama accused the president of fearing accountability for his administration's alleged corruption.



He suggested that Akufo-Addo is trying to ensure Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia succeeds him to evade consequences.



On his campaign tour in the Upper East region, Mahama promised to prosecute corrupt officials if elected, regardless of their party.



He urged the community to vote for the NDC in the upcoming elections, warning against split voting to secure a clear majority.