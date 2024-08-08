Akufo-Addo yet to receive approved Affirmative Action Bill – Gender Minister

Politics of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Darkoa Newman, has clarified that the recently passed Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill 2024 has not yet been presented to President Akufo-Addo for his signature.



While the bill, passed by Parliament on July 30, aims to address gender imbalances across various sectors, the Minister explained that some final revisions are still being made.



At a press briefing, she assured that the key provisions remain intact despite the delays and noted that the circulating version of the bill on social media is not the final draft.