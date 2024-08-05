You are here: HomeNews2024 08 05Article 1966871

Source: Daily Guide

Akwamuhene urges NPP to improve communication strategy ahead 2024 elections

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III

The Paramount Chief of Akwamu, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, has advised Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to improve its communication strategy ahead of the December 7 elections.

He praised their developmental work but stressed that clear messaging is key to winning voter support.

During a visit by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate, the chief urged a focus on inclusivity and transparency.

Dr. Bawumia promised to restore powers to traditional leaders and improve local infrastructure if elected. His campaign received a boost from the chief's endorsement and support.

