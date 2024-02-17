Akwasi Acquah proposes solution for unemployed nurses

Health News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

The Deputy Health Minister-designate and Member of Parliament for Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has proposed a strategy to tackle the issue of unemployed nurses in Ghana.



He recommended that more nursing training institutions be established and existing ones be equipped to train more health professionals, who can then be exported to generate revenue for the country.



According to a December 2023 report by the Ghana Health Service, 3,688 health personnel had departed the country in the last three years due to unfavorable working conditions. This has raised concerns among stakeholders about the sustainability of the health sector in Ghana.



In an interview on Citi FM, Mr Acquah emphasised the need to reconsider the quota system, which poses a challenge to training and employing more nurses in the country.



He suggested that the quota system should be removed to allow for more students to be trained and exported to generate revenue for national development.



Mr. Acquah highlighted that despite the high demand for nursing professionals, there are still unemployed nurses in Ghana.



He urged the government to explore the option of exporting trained nurses to generate revenue for the country, adding that this would not only reduce unemployment levels in the country but also contribute to the growth of the economy.



He further stated that as a politician and someone on the health committee, he has received numerous requests from nurses who are seeking employment.



While acknowledging the government's efforts in employing many nurses, he emphasised the need for more action to address the issue of unemployment among nurses in Ghana.