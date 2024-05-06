Akyem Kyebi-Apapam chief appeals to government for urgent road construction

Regional News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Osabarima Okogyeaman Apagya Ofori IV, the chief of Akyem Kyebi-Apapam, has made a heartfelt plea to the government to prioritize the construction of the road connecting Akyem Kyebi-Apapam to Akropong and Tumfa.



This appeal stems from the significant challenges faced by residents along this route, particularly in transporting their agricultural produce to market centers, severely impacting their livelihoods.



The lack of adequate road infrastructure has resulted in difficulties in bringing foodstuffs to the market, leading to financial strains on farmers who struggle to sell their produce, causing significant losses.



The chief emphasized the urgent need for the government to expedite the construction of the road, highlighting its importance in enabling farmers to conduct their agricultural activities effectively and sustain their businesses.



Additionally, Ayensuano Constituency Member of Parliament, Teddy Safori Addi, echoed the chief's sentiments, urging political parties and stakeholders to prioritize peace and unity, especially in the run-up to the upcoming elections.