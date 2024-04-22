Akyem Manso calls for infrastructure upgrades during Odwira festival

Regional News of Monday, 22 April 2024

During their annual Odwira festival, the people of Akyem Manso in the Eastern Region called on the government to provide the town with essential infrastructure fitting for its status as the capital of the Asene-Manso-Akroso District.



The Mansohene, Obrempong Sintim Poku III, highlighted the need for a District Police Station and tarred town roads, emphasizing the importance of these facilities for the community's development, according to Graphic Online reports.



Despite these challenges, the Mansohene commended the NPP government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for some significant developments in the area.



These include the construction of a modern hospital under the agenda 111 program and the provision of classrooms and accommodation blocks for the Atweaman Senior High School. He also praised the MP for the area, George Kwame Aboagye, for his efforts in initiating and advocating for various development projects in the district.



One of the pressing issues raised was the lack of adequate transportation for Atweaman SHS staff and students.



The Mansohene appealed for a bus to alleviate the transportation problem facing the institution. Additionally, he expressed concerns about the recklessness of "okada" riders in the area, leading to many accidents, and called for law enforcement agencies to address the situation.



In his address, MP George Kwame Aboagye lauded the current government for its commitment to development projects, surpassing previous regimes since Ghana's independence.



He highlighted the establishment of over 300 industries under the One District, One Factory initiative, with 100 of them already in operation. Mr. Aboagye also announced plans to construct three bridges at Manso, Asene, and Akyem Asuboa South to improve connectivity in the area.



Regarding the request for a bus for Atweaman SHS, the MP assured the community that the Minister of Education had promised to provide the school with a new bus during the next purchase of vehicles for second-cycle institutions.