Akyem Oda MP promises completion of development projects by end of 2024

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region, has pledged that all ongoing development initiatives in the constituency will be finalized by the close of this year.



Encouraging constituents to re-elect him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming general election, he emphasized the commitment to delivering more quality projects for the community's benefit.



Deputy Minister of Health designate, Mr. Acquah, made this commitment during the re-award ceremony for the bituminous surfacing of Akyem Aboabo town roads and the local durbar ground.



Initially initiated under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Project, which established the Middle Belt Development Authority (MIDA), the project was left incomplete by the initial contractor.



The re-awarding of the project under MIDA to Joe Mint Associate Limited, a Kumasi-based road construction company, signifies renewed efforts to fulfill the community's infrastructure needs.



Mr. Acquah emphasized the importance of timely completion and emphasized the necessity for quality workmanship to ensure the road's longevity.



The MP recounted the project's history, dating back to April 2020 when it was first contracted during his predecessor's tenure. However, due to the contractor's abandonment of the project, the community appealed to Mr. Acquah upon his assumption of office to revive the initiative.



Subsequently, the contract was re-awarded to a more competent and dedicated contractor.



Mr. Acquah highlighted his investment in various community projects, including the rehabilitation of the local clinic, using a significant portion of his common fund. He pledged further support to upgrade the clinic into a fully-fledged health center, underscoring his dedication to improving healthcare access for constituents.



Asserting his disdain for empty promises, Mr. Acquah reiterated his commitment to fulfilling his pledges and ensuring the timely and successful completion of all ongoing development projects within the constituency by year-end.