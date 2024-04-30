Alan Kyeremanten's Presidency won't bring change -former NDC PC

Politics of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, Alexander Ackuaku, has criticized Alan Kyeremanten's presidential ambitions, stating that they would not bring any new developments to Ghana.



Ackuaku argued that Kyeremanten, who served as Trade and Industry Minister for a long tenure, failed to make a positive impact in the sector, indicating that his track record is not commendable.



"We have witnessed all that Alan can do, and his track record as Trade Minister is not something good to write home about," Ackuaku stated during an interview on the Angel Morning Show.



He further criticized Kyeremanten's affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), suggesting that he cannot distance himself from the party and claiming that they are essentially the same.



According to Ackuaku, Kyeremanten played a significant role in the NPP's activities, including what he described as the deceptive slogans used by the party in the 2020 elections.



He argued that Kyeremanten's departure from the NPP was due to a misunderstanding regarding his leadership ambitions within the party.



He cautioned voters against supporting Kyeremanten, stating that "If you are deciding to vote for Alan, you are just wasting your vote because he has nothing new to offer."