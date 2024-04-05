Alan Kyerematen and Abu Sakara forge alliance to challenge NDC and NPP

Politics of Friday, 5 April 2024

The Movement for Change (M4C), led by Alan Kyerematen, and the National Interest Movement (NIM), headed by Dr Abu Sakara Foster, have announced the successful culmination of discussions with various political entities to establish a grand alliance for the forthcoming 2024 general elections.



According to a press release issued by the M4C on Thursday, April 4, the alliance aims to challenge the enduring dominance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The statement underscored that both major parties have failed to adequately address the fundamental developmental issues confronting the nation. It particularly highlighted the recurrent lack of continuity in government projects, a characteristic associated with the NDC-NPP duopoly, as a pressing concern that must be rectified.



The alliance contends that such deficiencies cannot be tolerated any longer, emphasizing the necessity for a fresh governance approach that prioritizes sustained national development and progress.



“The Alliance seeks to put an end to the prolonged dominance of the duopoly, the NDC and the NPP, in Ghanaian politics. These two parties, after 32 years in government, have failed to tackle the fundamental development challenges in our beloved country.



"The divisiveness in Ghanaian politics, the ‘Winner takes all’ syndrome as well as the lack of continuity in the execution of government projects which have been associated with the duopoly, have brought untold hardships on the good people of Ghana,” they indicated in their statement.



