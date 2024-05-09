Alan Kyerematen criticizes NPP and NDC, calls for political reform

Politics of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has voiced his criticism of both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), attributing them as major contributors to Ghana's challenges.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Kyerematen expressed concern over the political divisiveness in Ghana, which he linked to the dominance of the NPP and NDC, describing it as a destabilizing factor in the country's progress.



He called for reforms towards a more representative government to overcome the prevailing 'winner takes all syndrome' in Ghana's political arena. Kyerematen emphasized the importance of continuity in government projects and the necessity to avoid the arrogance often associated with political power.



"The divisiveness in our body politics driven by the duopoly of the two dominant parties, the NPP and the NDC has been the major destabilising factor for the progress of Ghana," he stated. "We can build a truly representative government, eliminating the current ‘winner takes all syndrome’, ensure the continuity of the execution of government projects and avoid arrogance associated with political power and influence."



