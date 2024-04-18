Alan Kyerematen endorsed as presidential candidate by Alliance for Revolutionary Change

Politics of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a prominent figure within the Movement for Change (M4C), has revealed that Alan Kyerematen has secured the backing of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) as their presidential candidate for the upcoming December elections.



He revealed this during an interview on Citi FM. He clarified that while Mr. Kyerematen will stand as the candidate of the alliance, he will continue to campaign in his capacity as the leader and founder of the M4C.



Asamoa emphasized the alliance's openness to all individuals and groups seeking to move beyond the dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He also assured that entities joining the alliance would maintain their unique identities.



"The Alliance has endorsed Mr. Alan Kyerematen as the presidential candidate. The ARC is a coalition that remains open to additional members... No one will forfeit their fundamental identities; however, they will all align with the ideals of the ARC... Mr. Kyerematen will represent the alliance as its candidate but will campaign as the leader and founder of M4C," he said.



The ARC, officially launched in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, aims to unite various existing political entities, movements, and individuals, with the collective goal of actively participating in the 2024 general elections.