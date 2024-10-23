Alan Kyerematen is a champion of culture, peace and industrialization – Boniface Saddique

Politics of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: 3news

Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique, a senior advisor to Alan Kyerematen and leader in the Movement for Change, praised Kyerematen as a champion of Ghana's cultural heritage and a strong advocate for peace.



Speaking to chiefs in the Nandom Traditional Area on October 21, 2024, Saddique highlighted Kyerematen’s deep respect for tradition, rooted in his father's work establishing cultural centers.



He emphasized Kyerematen’s selflessness during the 2007 NPP primaries, stepping aside for party unity.



Saddique also defended Kyerematen’s decision to run as an independent candidate, citing historical examples, and expressed confidence in his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) to revive the economy and create jobs. Chiefs and elders in Nandom warmly welcomed his vision.