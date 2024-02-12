Alan Kyerematen lauds 1D1F as Akufo-Addo's most successful initiative

Politics of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alan Kyerematen has hailed the One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative as arguably the most successful program of the Akufo-Addo administration.



Kyerematen commended the consistent promotion of the 1D1F by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, indicating the program's success.



While recognizing the 1D1F as a groundbreaking initiative in the industrial transformation agenda, Kyerematen expressed that the program could have achieved even greater success with increased resource allocation.



In an interview on TV3's 'Hot Issues', he acknowledged the positive impact of the program but emphasized the need for more substantial investment.



“The most innovative programme in industrial transformation, it was a big success, the president speaks about it, the vice president speaks about it.”



“But we didn’t optimise the deployment of resources, which could have made it even more successful. This is probably the best programme this government can boast of. Before I exited we had 296 factories at different stages of implementation,” he said.