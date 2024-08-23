Alan Kyerematen launches Meet and Greet Campaign

Politics of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: 3news

Alan Kyerematen launched his Meet and Greet Campaign at Airport West Residential Area, attracting a large, enthusiastic crowd.



Residents were eager to discuss his vision for Ghana, which includes economic revitalization, job creation, and educational reform through his Great Transformational Plan (GTP).



Kyerematen emphasized his commitment to these goals and engaging with voters at the grassroots level.



This event kicks off a series of nationwide engagements as Kyerematen seeks to build broad support for his presidential bid and address key national issues directly with the electorate.