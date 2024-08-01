You are here: HomeNews2024 08 01Article 1965443

Source: 3news

Alan Kyerematen pledges to be tough on corruption

Presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen has pledged a robust fight against corruption, vowing to lead by example and ensure zero tolerance within his administration.

During his Sunyani visit, he proposed creating a powerful anti-corruption body led by a “corruption Czar” with prosecutorial independence.

Kyerematen aims to involve citizens in reporting corruption and supports routine lifestyle audits for officials.

His campaign promises a corruption-free Ghana, emphasizing transparency and integrity as central to his vision for the nation's future.

