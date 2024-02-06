Alan Kyerematen pledges to improve economic woes of citizens

Politics of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alan Kyerematen, the Leader and Founder of the Movement for Change, has unveiled his vision for Ghana's economic revival through his Great Transformational Plan (GTP).



Speaking at a 'National Economic Summit' hosted by his organization at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Kyerematen outlined his determination to steer the nation out of its persistent economic challenges towards industrialization and inclusive growth.



Attributing his presidential aspirations to the country's faltering economy and the mounting concerns of Ghanaians regarding their worsening financial circumstances, Kyerematen asserted his commitment to assembling top-tier expertise to engineer a strategy capable of lifting citizens out of poverty.



The summit convened various stakeholders from Ghana's socio-economic landscape, including Dr Yaw Baah, General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Dr Michael Abu Sakara Foster, former presidential candidate of the Convention Peoples Party, Economist Dr John Kwakye, and other dignitaries.



Kyerematen underscored a shared national longing for a development agenda transcending partisan interests, lamenting the historical impediments posed by politically-driven manifestoes to Ghana's progress.



Highlighting Ghana's abundant human capital, Kyerematen emphasized the necessity of circumventing partisan constraints to harness these resources effectively for national advancement.



To tackle this challenge, he revealed his initiative to craft a non-partisan national development plan, facilitated by a panel of experts, in tandem with the overarching Great Transformation Plan (GTP) geared towards propelling the nation's growth under his leadership.