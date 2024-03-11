Alan Kyerematen promises revival of Volta Star Textile company in Juapong

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, an independent presidential hopeful and founder of the Movement For Change, has pledged to revitalize the Volta Star Textile Limited located in Juapong, North Tongu District of the Volta Region, ensuring it meets local demand through enhanced production.



Formerly serving as the Minister of Trade and Industries, Kyerematen expressed a longstanding commitment to the company, dating back to his tenure in government.



Established in 1967, the Volta Star Textile Limited originally processed cotton into yarn and grey baft, catering to both local and foreign fabric manufacturers. However, the company has faced significant challenges over the past two decades, impacting its operations adversely.



During a market tour in Juapong, Kyerematen assured local traders of plans to rejuvenate the textile company, aiming to maximize its production capacity.



Highlighting the factory's pivotal role as a supplier for Akosombo Textiles and GTP, he stressed the importance of government attention to recapitalize the facility.



In the event of his presidency, Kyerematen pledged to attract strategic investors to inject capital into the company, emphasizing his ongoing dedication to the revitalization of the Juapong Volta Star Textile Limited.