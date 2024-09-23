Alan Kyerematen’s failure to nurture relationships lost him the NPP flagbearership – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Politics of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: MyNews Gh

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has criticized Alan Kyerematen's failure to secure the NPP flagbearership, attributing it to his inability to build and maintain political relationships.



Nkansah points out that while other party leaders, like Dr. Bawumia, actively supported young party members, Kyerematen neglected this crucial aspect of politics.



He argues that Kyerematen's lack of engagement with the grassroots and failure to nurture his political base ultimately led to his defeat in recent primaries.