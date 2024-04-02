Alan Kyerematen sparks controversy with call for a christian president

Politics of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Alan John Kyerematen, an independent presidential candidate, has stirred controversy by suggesting that Ghana, with its predominantly Christian population, should elect a christian president in the upcoming 2024 elections.



He made these remarks during a speech at the Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr. Thomas Wyatt Assembly of the Church of Pentecost.



In his address, the former minister of Trade and Industry praised the church for its positive impact on society and suggested that voting for a Christian leader, such as himself or Alan Kyerematen, would lead to a kind of "paradise" for the country. His comments have drawn criticism, particularly from activists within the NPP, who accuse him of promoting division.



It's important to note that the current NPP flagbearer is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, a Muslim. Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen and former President John Dramani Mahama, who leads the National Democratic Congress (NDC), are both Christians and prominent contenders in the presidential race.



The candidate's statement has sparked a debate about the role of religion in politics and the importance of inclusivity in a diverse society like Ghana.



Critics argue that focusing on a candidate's religion could be divisive and that leadership qualities and policies should be the primary considerations for voters.



