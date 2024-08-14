Alan Kyerematen targets 30 MPs for Government of National Unity

Politics of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: 3news

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has proposed a Government of National Unity, aiming to unite 30 MPs from various political parties, including NPP and NDC.



Announced on August 13, his plan focuses on selecting MPs based on their individual merits and contributions to national governance rather than party allegiance.



Kyerematen envisions these MPs working together to advance national interests, promoting a government that prioritizes capability and service over political loyalty.



This approach is intended to bring together diverse expertise to enhance governance and development in Ghana.