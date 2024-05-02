Alan Kyerematen vows to address issues facing Ghanaian workers if elected president

Politics of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change (M4C) and Independent Candidate in the 2024 general elections, has pledged to address the pressing issues facing workers by working closely with labour unions if elected president.



In a statement released on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to mark the 2024 International Workers’ Day celebration, Mr. Kyerematen stressed the importance of prioritizing policies that protect workers' interests and ensure a conducive working environment.



He emphasized his commitment to collaborating with union leaders to develop policy solutions aligned with the Workers’ Manifesto of the TUC, aiming to champion workers' rights, well-being, and empowerment.



Acknowledging the challenges faced by workers, including low wages and inadequate social protection, Mr. Kyerematen highlighted the need for a new leadership that transcends partisan lines and prioritizes national unity and prosperity.



He urged Ghanaians to vote for a government that will foster a prosperous, united, and peaceful Ghana, where every citizen, including dedicated workers, can thrive and prosper.



Below is the full statement:



