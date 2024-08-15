Alan can’t poll even 1% of votes because Kufuor has rejected him – NPP Chairman

Politics of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Janis Asare, Chairman of the NPP's Washington DC Chapter, has claimed that former party member Alan Kyerematen will struggle to gain even 1% of votes in the Ashanti Region in the upcoming elections.



Asare highlighted that Kyerematen's support has waned significantly, especially after former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who previously backed Kyerematen, endorsed Dr. Bawumia.



Asare argued that Kyerematen's influence was largely tied to Kufuor's support, and without it, his chances of winning votes in the Ashanti Region were minimal.