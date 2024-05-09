Alan dismisses Bawumia's promise of 100% Ghanaian ownership of mineral resources

Politics of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign pledge to ensure 100% Ghanaian ownership of mineral resources if elected into power.



During his campaign tour of the Bono region, Dr. Bawumia expressed concern over the current framework of Ghana's mining sector, suggesting that it implies Ghanaians do not fully own the country's minerals.



However, Kyerematen dismissed Bawumia's promise as mere political rhetoric and propaganda.



In an interview with the Chronicle Newspaper, he pointed out that, by law, minerals already belong to the citizens.



Kyerematen referenced Article 257 (6) of the 1992 Constitution, which vests all mineral resources in their natural state within Ghana and its territorial waters in the President on behalf of the Ghanaian people.



He emphasized that this legal provision already guarantees 100% ownership of mineral resources by Ghanaians, with specific laws governing access and management.



"Ghanaians already own 100% of their mineral resources by law. The impression being created by the Vice President that he will make Ghanaians own 100% of their natural resources is misleading and amounts to populist propaganda," he stated.