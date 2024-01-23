Alan making NPP weaker in polls – Global Info Analytics

Politics of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Global Info Analytics says from polls conducted so far, former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen is making the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) weaker ahead of the 2024 election.



The former presidential aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen will be contesting for the 2024 election as an independent candidate with the butterfly as his symbol.



A new entrant who has announced his intention to contest as independent in the 2024 polls is businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar.



They have expressed optimism of winning the 2024 election in order to break the two party force in the country.



However, speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Executive Director for Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwah stated that Mr. Alan Kyerematen is unable to break in to the voters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)



“As a pollster I wish we have a four party system where nobody can control this country and take it for granted. But the numbers we are seeing are not showing that radical departure from what we are used to.



“Although Alan is making an impact, the question is who is he affecting with his performance? If Alan was able to break the front of NDC that would be a good thing for him to have but at the moment he is not able to break the front of NDC. Whatever gains he is making it is coming largely from the NPP which is making NPP weaker at the minute in the polls,” Mr. Dankwah stated.



He continued: “Until and unless Alan begins to make in-roads into the NDC base and also has a good impact on the floating voters I am afraid we are going to have the system running our country.”