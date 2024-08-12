Alan was aware of ‘Agyapadie’ book in 2016, but kept silent – NPP

Politics of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Esther Agyeman, a communications team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticized Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, for promoting the controversial "Agyapadie" document.



Agyeman claimed she first encountered the document in 2015, which allegedly outlines a strategy to elevate Ofori Panin over Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and seize control of the NPP from the Asantes.



She accused Kyerematen of being aware of the document's content since 2016 but remaining silent to join the NPP in governance.



Agyeman questioned his motives and loyalty to the Asante community.