Alban Bagbin did no wrong – Kofi Akpaloo backs Speaker on controversial ruling

General News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Kofi Akpaloo, the flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has defended Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant.



In an interview on Kingdom FM, Akpaloo explained that the Speaker acted within his powers, referencing Article 97 of the constitution, which mandates that MPs who seek re-election as independent candidates automatically leave their party.



He added that while Bagbin followed the law, Article 99 specifies that only the High Court can officially declare a seat vacant.



Akpaloo emphasized that Bagbin was simply fulfilling his duties as Speaker.