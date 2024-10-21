Alban Bagbin is a good man; he deserves to be where he is – Prof. Mike Oquaye

General News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, praised current Speaker Alban Bagbin for his dedication and extensive parliamentary experience, calling him a deserving leader in the role.



In an interview on Starr Chat, Oquaye highlighted Bagbin’s long service since 1993 and shared that Bagbin affectionately calls him “his teacher,” a nod to Oquaye’s role in teaching the first batch of parliamentarians.



While Oquaye declined to rate Bagbin’s performance, he acknowledged Bagbin’s experience and leadership.



He also dismissed rumors about his health, crediting his well-being to divine intervention.