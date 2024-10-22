Alban Bagbin moves to discipline parliamentary staff for releasing “Hansard” to Majority Leader

General News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has begun disciplinary actions against Thomas Bosompem, a senior officer, for improperly sharing the draft Hansard from October 17, 2024, with Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.



This draft was used in Afenyo-Markin's successful Supreme Court application to stay Bagbin's ruling that declared four parliamentary seats vacant.



A memo has been issued to Bosompem, asking for an explanation by October 23 on why he should not face disciplinary action for his actions.



The Supreme Court's stay allows the affected MPs to remain in office while the legal matter is resolved.