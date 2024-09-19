You are here: HomeNews2024 09 19Article 1983563

Alban Bagbin slams Akufo-Addo over National Cathedral personal pledge to God

Bagbin claimed the President made the promise after visiting the Wailing Wall in Israel Bagbin claimed the President made the promise after visiting the Wailing Wall in Israel

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has argued that the National Cathedral should not be a national project, as it was a personal pledge by President Akufo-Addo to God.

He claimed the President made the promise after visiting the Wailing Wall in Israel, and that the project should not be funded by taxpayers.

The Cathedral, unveiled in 2018 as part of a campaign promise, has received GH¢339 million so far but remains incomplete.

Lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has raised concerns about potential corruption in the project's management.

