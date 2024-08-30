Alcohol drinkers manage the economy better than sober Bawumia - Bridget Otoo to Atta Akyea

Politics of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Media personality Bridget Otoo has criticized MP Samuel Atta Akyea's comments praising Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a non-drinking leader.



Atta Akyea had claimed that Ghana would benefit from a President who doesn’t consume alcohol, referring to Dr. Bawumia.



In response, Bridget Otoo sarcastically suggested that Dr. Bawumia’s poor management of the economy might improve if he were a drinker.



Her remarks came after Atta Akyea's comments were made during a campaign for Dr. Bawumia, where he praised the Vice President's sobriety and wisdom.