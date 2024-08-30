You are here: HomeNews2024 08 30Article 1975211

Source: pulse.com.gh

Alcohol drinkers manage the economy better than sober Bawumia - Bridget Otoo to Atta Akyea

Bridget Otoo sarcastically suggested that Dr. Bawumia's poor management of the economy

Media personality Bridget Otoo has criticized MP Samuel Atta Akyea's comments praising Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a non-drinking leader.

Atta Akyea had claimed that Ghana would benefit from a President who doesn’t consume alcohol, referring to Dr. Bawumia.

In response, Bridget Otoo sarcastically suggested that Dr. Bawumia’s poor management of the economy might improve if he were a drinker.

Her remarks came after Atta Akyea's comments were made during a campaign for Dr. Bawumia, where he praised the Vice President's sobriety and wisdom.

