You are here: HomeNews2024 07 11Article 1959263

General News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

    

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Alcohol use disorder tops mental health disorders in the GAF

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The overall figure of mental disorders recorded annually is 1,300. The overall figure of mental disorders recorded annually is 1,300.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Major General Thomas Oppong-Prempeh, has revealed that alcohol abuse is the top mental disorder among military officers in the GAF, with 70 percent of alcohol abusers being male.

The overall figure of mental disorders recorded annually is 1,300.

The CDS instructed the Department of Medical Services under GAF to roll out initiatives to minimize these figures.

The CDS also pointed out the impact of gender roles and societal pressure on men's mental health. He urged personnel of the GAF to support each other and make efforts to live healthier lives.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment