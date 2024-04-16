Alex Segbefia questions govt over absence of National Cathedral in Performance Tracker

General News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Former Health Minister, Alex Segbefia, has raised concerns about the absence of the National Cathedral from the recently unveiled Performance Tracker, questioning the government's transparency and accuracy in compiling the document.



Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Segbefia highlighted discrepancies and omissions, suggesting a lack of thoroughness and diligence in the tracker's compilation.



He criticized the inclusion of non-governmental projects and petty achievements, arguing that the tracker leans more towards politics than governance.



Segbefia also pointed out the failure to capture key indicators such as the Press Freedom Index and the Corruption Index, essential for a comprehensive assessment of the country's performance.



In response, Presidential Staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye admitted the flaws in the tracker, emphasizing its continuous improvement and openness to feedback.