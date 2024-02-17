Alfred Agbesi Woyome challenges disbarment decision of Chief State Attorney

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome is contesting the decision by the General Legal Council (GLC) to disbar Chief State Attorney Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh over the alleged transfer of GH¢400,000 into his wife's bank account.



In a media statement on Friday, February 16, Woyome maintained his innocence, asserting that he has never engaged in bribery and accused the state attorney of being unfairly victimised.



"I want you to understand one thing that I have been law-abiding in this country. I've never given a bribe or taken a bribe because I've never been in a government position, neither have I benefited from any government money whatsoever in any government," Woyome stated.



This comes after the GLC disbarred Nerquaye-Tetteh for allegedly collecting GH¢400,000 from Woyome in 2011. The GLC claimed that during the defense of the state against a lawsuit by Woyome, Nerquaye-Tetteh facilitated the direct transfer of the said amount to his wife's bank account, offering no reasonable explanation for the transaction.



Woyome argued against mistreating the Chief State Attorney, emphasising his significant contributions to the country, including efforts to recover funds from judgment debts.



"Well, that's the statement they [GLC] had made and that is the cost for which somebody's son, somebody’s higher working individual who has worked for all the political parties, including Nana Addo and other people," Woyome stated. "He has worked very hard for Ghana and has saved Ghana a lot of money by going outside to fight against judgment debt and winning them. This is what is said when to punish this gentleman for nothing he has done."



Woyome further expressed his intent to challenge the GLC's decision, emphasising that the GLC is a civil judicial body with the equivalent status of the High Court of Ghana, and its decisions can and should be contested.



"But to say anything further I will say that the General Legal Council is not a law court. It’s a civil judicial body which has equivalence to the High Court of Ghana. And its decisions can be challenged and its decisions ought to be challenged to make sure that the law and our own freedom and justice, which is the basis on which the Constitution is written, is respected," he said.



Woyome also revealed that his attempt to participate in the GLC case against Mr. Tetteh was denied.