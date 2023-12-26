Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama fires up in Yendi as he seeks second term

General News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The ancient town of Yendi on Monday, December 25, 2023, came to a standstill when the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama filed his nomination to seek re-election.



Supporters of the NPP clad in party colours massed up and escorted the lawmaker to the constituency office where he filed his nomination and expressed optimism in retaining the seat.



The NPP holds parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs on January 27, 2024, ahead of the December 2024 elections.



The Yendi Constituency is one of the safest seats for the NPP in view of previous election results since 2024.



Political watchers have described the contest between Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Micro-Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah as keen.



But addressing his supporters, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama disclosed that his second round will bring in more development compared the tremendous achievement chalked since 2021.



“The development projects I have engineered during my first term are just the tip of the iceberg and I can assure you of more in my second round. I stand for development and that has always been my pack with the constituents”, he disclosed urging delegates to mandate him to continue doing more.



