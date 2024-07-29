Alhaji Sinare Secures Northern Chiefs’ Support

Politics of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: newsghana.com

Alhaji Said Sinare, NDC’s National Chairman of the Zongo Caucus, has reinforced the party's commitment to Northern Region development during a recent visit to key chiefs in Tamale.



He pledged to address economic, educational, healthcare, and infrastructure needs, and emphasized plans for crucial irrigation projects to ensure food security.



Sinare's engagement with paramount chiefs aims to rally support for John Dramani Mahama's 2024 candidacy and highlight the NDC's focus on bridging developmental gaps left by the current administration.